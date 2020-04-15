|
Deacon David A. Pratt, age 82, of Fairview, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Manchester Commons. He was born in Erie, on May 18, 1937, the only child of the late Arthur and Anna Delaney Pratt.
David graduated from St. John's Elementary School and Cathedral Prep High School, Class of 1955. He earned his bachelor's degree from Gannon College in 1959 and master's degree from University of Pittsburgh in 1961. He was the Executive Director of Sarah Reed Children's Center and was instrumental in the development of Sarah Reed Children's Center School. Prior to that he worked as the Director of Erie County Office of Drug & Alcohol Abuse, Executive Director of Mental Health Association of PA, Support Service at Gertrude A. Barber Center and Community Relations Director at Erie Homes for Children and Adults.
He was a longtime member of St. Jude Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister and Coordinator of Renew. He was a Cursillo Rector for many years. He was ordained as a Deacon for the Diocese of Erie in 2001 and worked for the Erie Catholic Diocese.
He was a member of the Commodore Perry Barbershop Chorus and numerous quartets. He enjoyed sports including baseball, basketball, and golf.
David always had a song in his heart -- and he never could help it that it kept spilling out.
The family would like to express a special "thank you" to the staff of Woodside Place at Manchester Commons for their loving care of David.
Deacon David is survived by his wife of 60 years Judy Nedresky Pratt, his four children: Deborah (Jeff Nelson) Pratt of Pittsburgh, Pa., David (Jenny) Pratt of Cleveland, Ohio, Drs. Michael (Trudy Good) Pratt of Boston, Mass., and Dr. Damian Pratt (Nadia) of Dallas, Texas, and his eight grandchildren: Casey, Cody, Austin, Lucas, Mikaela, Jacek, Riley, and Maddie.
Family and friends are invited to view the online live-stream of Deacon David's private service on the St. Jude's Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXdC4q39E2iJp3kc6U3qMrw today, Wednesday, April 15th at 2 p.m. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, 429 E. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16504, Manchester Commons, 6351 West Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505, or the https://www.alz.org/" target="_blank">(https://www.alz.org/). Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 15, 2020