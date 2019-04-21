|
David A. Watkins, age 59, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was born in Erie on June 12, 1959, son of the late Louis and Mary Watkins.
Though David was physically challenged with many health issues, he successfully lived on his own for many years. He liked playing the lottery, visiting friends at the local tire company, and loved having conversations with his friends in the neighborhood.
David is survived by one brother, William Watkins; five sisters, Janet Hefton, Dianne Mammana, Susan Manning, Rose Watkins, and Barbara Watkins; a good friend, Michael Long; two aunts, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by two sisters, Debra Haffley and Patricia Watkins.
The family would like to thank the Sisters of St. Joseph and the Village of Luther Square for the special attention given to David.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 4 until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7p.m.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 21, 2019