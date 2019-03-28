|
|
David Acker, 67, of Albion, passed away on March 25, 2019 at his place of residence. He was born to the late Warren G. Reinhart and Helen M. Acker on December 20, 1951 in Camden, New Jersey. He married Martha Getz who survives him.
David was last employed by Meadville Tool Grinding as a cutter/grinder. He loved to hunt, go boating and collect eagles. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and North American Hunting Club.
In addition to his wife of nearly 48 years, he is survived by many nieces and nephews, in-laws, cousins, his best friend Chris Casbohm and his four-legged friend, Raven. He is preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Lakeland Area Bible Church, 9038 Dicksonburg Rd., Dicksonburg, PA 16424 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to McCauley Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses or to Lakeland Area Bible Church, PO Box 527 Conneaut Lake, PA 16316.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McCauley Funeral Home, 1405 Main St. PO Box 303, Conneautville, PA 16406. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.mccauleyfuneralhome.website.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 28, 2019