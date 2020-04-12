|
The family of David Alan Flak, 67, of Erie, mourns his sudden passing on Sunday, April 5, 2020. David was the son of the late Alois and Helen Balek Flak.
David grew up in Erie and was a 1970 graduate of Erie Memorial Technical High School. After graduation he enlisted in the US Air Force where he completed his tour of duty in Alaska. Upon returning home he was employed at General Electric Locomotive Division for 10 years. His life of military and community service continued as he later became an honored member of Engine 13 and Erie Firefighters IAFF Local 293. He had a distinguished career of 25 years of service to the citizens of Erie within the fire department, most recently serving at Deputy Chief's Aide. His bravery, strong sense of responsibility, and valor were recognized when he was given an award of bravery after saving two children from a fire on the upper east side during his time at Engine 13. His work colleagues describe David as "gritty, hard-working, and straight to the point. You would want Dave coming for you if you were in trouble because you knew he wouldn't quit."
His service and professionalism throughout his career served as a model for all. Following retirement from the Erie Fire Department and due to his love of the outdoors, David took a job with the DCNR at Presque Isle State Park which he considered the 2nd best job he ever had
Throughout his life David was always quick with a joke, sharp with his sarcasm, and filled with a spirit of adventure. His zest for life, love of big boy toys, fondness for hunting in the great outdoors, and fierce love of and loyalty to his family and friends were the qualities that best exemplified his life. He loved to go fast, whether on his boat on Misery Bay, on an ATV trail in the woods, on a motorcycle, or on a snowmobile. He was a talented cook and made the world's best manicotti, served with generous helping of love. In his retirement he loved to tinker with his machines, take his sweet Maggie for walks, and more recently to find lots of time to visit with his beautiful grandchildren, Addalyn and Grayson Lancas, the loves of his life.
David's daughters were his world. He was very proud of the women they became, having nurtured them to be strong, capable, loving, loyal, and independent.
He leaves behind his loving wife Patricia and his three beautiful daughters, Dawn and husband Justin Griffith, Allison and husband Eugene Lancas, and Emily and fiancé Phillip Chandler. He is also survived by his loving sister Diane Lauer and her husband, Dave, as well nieces, Brittany and Morgyn, a nephew, Brett and many cousins whom he considered his brothers and sisters, in-laws, and dear friends whom he considered family.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, funeral services were private for the family. Dave's life will be celebrated with a memorial service and inurnment at Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery for family and friends at a future date.
