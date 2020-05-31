David Allen Martin, age 66, of Lake City, Pa., died peacefully, in his home, on May 23, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a valiant battle with cancer. Son of the late Robert and Shirley (Moreton) Martin, David was born on July 30, 1953 in Cincinnati Ohio. Shortly thereafter, he moved to Upper St. Clair, Pa. with his family.
He graduated Upper St. Clair High School in 1971 with the Fertile Valley Boys. David attended Salem College and received his B.A. in Social Work in 1975. David later married the love of his life, Helen (Senko) Martin and they have been married for the last 40 years.
David was a business owner for 31 years before he retired. He owned and operated Library Distributing Company in Library, Pa. for four years. He and his wife then ventured up north and became the owners of Pine Lane Campground in East Springfield, Pa. for over 27 years. Besides being a business owner, David was also a constable for 12 years in Springfield, a private investigator, and upon retirement, he worked for the Department of Corrections as an investigator.
David was an avid volunteer for multiple organizations over the years. He was a volunteer firefighter for Springfield township. During this time, David received the Erie County Firefighter of the Year award and the Springfield Firefighter of the Year award in 1989 and 1990 respectively, for his efforts to save an 11 year old drowning victim. He also served as treasurer for the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department and Lieutenant in the Springfield Fire Police. David was also a member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club; a member of the Girard Post 494 Legion Riders; Co-founder of the Northwest PA Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.); he was a court appointed special advocate for abused and neglected children (Ad litem) and a member of the Volunteers in Probation Program (VIP).
Shortly after retirement, David purchased a small fishing cabin on the Harris Chain of Lakes in Central Florida. While in Florida, he became a well known kayak fisherman and was also involved in the Florida Shuffleboard Association (FSA). He was trained by his good friend Al Dronsfield and obtained the rank of "professional" in shuffleboard and also served as treasurer of the Leesburg Shuffleboard Club.
David is survived by his wife, Helen; his daughter, Jessica Martin (Philip Shroyer) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; his son, Daniel Martin of Uniontown, Ohio; and two grandchildren, Carson and Riley Shroyer of Pittsburgh, Pa. He is also survived by his sister, Toni Proksell (Ralph); a brother, Roger Martin (Karen); and a sister, Diane Winkleblech (Mark); as well as several nieces and nephews. David is survived by many friends that will miss him dearly, including his BFF.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A) the Northwest, PA chapter https://pennsylvania.bacaworld.org/chapters/northwest-chapter/.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.