David B. Glance, 81, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the LECOM Senior Living Center in Erie, Pa., after complications from a stroke.
David was born to Bernard and Nellie (Mikolajczak) Glance, on October 22, 1937, in Erie, Pa.
David was a longtime employee of Hammermill Paper Company, and after retiring, he worked as a parts driver for Bayview Auto Supply. David was an avid bowler, golfer, and a devoted fan of the New York Yankees, Boston Celtics, Green Bay Packers, Erie Blades, and Erie Panthers. He also enjoyed going to the casino and watching sports on television. His greatest passion was spending time with his grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Jennifer Lynne Holby.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Sally (Koper) Glance and children who cared for him dearly, Robin Holby (Joe), Dorene (Cookie) Johnston (John), and Marc Trocki (Mindy), all of Erie, Pa. David is also survived by two sons, Russell Glance and Allen Glance, and two siblings, Robert Glance and Joan Glance.
David leaves behind ten grandchildren, Brittany Karns (Jesse), Amanda Holby, Colyn, Matthew, and Michael Johnston, and Corey, Allison, Jacob, Lindsey, and Luke Trocki. He also leaves behind a dear niece who was like a daughter to him, Amy Ann Root, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
David would like to thank LECOM Senior Living Center and LECOM VNA Hospice for the excellent care.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, Pa., from 2 p.m. until the time of the services at 5 p.m. Rev. Michael Kuvshinikov, Chaplain of LECOM Health Erie County VNA, will officiate.
The family graciously declines flowers. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 23, 2019