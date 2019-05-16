|
David C. Alloway, age 60, passed away in his home, on May 14, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer. He was born on July 29, 1958, in Erie the son of Barbara Jean Chomas Alloway and the late Samuel Bascomb Alloway. He lived a full life and loved everything he did along his journey.
Dave graduated from Erie County Tech School in 1977 as an electrician, which he stated was the best school he ever attended. He worked for several independent electrical companies until 1986, when he purchased Millcreek Electric and ran the business until 2005. That same year, he met his current wife Lynn Kowalski, at which point Dave knew he was ready to focus on enjoying their time together. After selling his business, he spent eight years working in Ohio as a lineman electrician for Miller Cable Co. In 2012, he took a chance and started a new adventure as a flatbed truck driver. His faith in himself paid off, as his new career path was highly successful and fulfilling. Dave was a company driver for Mercer Transportation Co. In his free time, Dave enjoyed volunteering for the U.S. Brig Niagara, and boating on Lake Erie with his wife. His life as he knew it ended on December 22, 2018, when he parked his truck for the last time before the discovery of the fatal Glioblastoma.
Besides his mother, Dave is survived by his wife, Lynn; a son, Dave Alloway and his wife Jennifer; brother, Tom Alloway and his wife Anita; sister, Carol Lynn Alloway; stepdaughter, Kara White; stepson, Jacob Kowalski; and eight grandchildren.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Friday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
