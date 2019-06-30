|
David C. "Dave" Johnson, died peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Canonsburg, Pa., at the age of 93. He is survived by his children, Diane J. Oleson (Frederick), David P. Johnson (Carol), Douglas A. Johnson (Jeanette), Cynthia J. Ratvasky (Timothy), ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Jane M. Johnson; a sister, Elizabeth P. Hayes (William) and brothers, Rev. John A. Johnson (Donna) and Paul C. Johnson (Lucia).
Dave was born on November 30, 1925 in Erie, Pa., to Loretta C. and Arthur S. Johnson. He graduated from Academy High School in 1944. In 1945, Dave married Jane (Kraus) Johnson and the couple shared 73 years together. He was a 70 year member of the Perry Keystone Masonic Lodge in Erie, Pa., and was also a Shriner. Before retiring to Florida, they owned and operated Johnson's Waterford Hardware. Dave was also an avid golfer.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 30, 2019