David C. Waldinger, age 77, formerly of Millcreek, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Brevillier Village, Ball Pavilion. Born in Erie, on May 17, 1941, he was a son of the late Edward and Christine (Alfieri) Waldinger.
David was a 1959 graduate of Cathedral Prep. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served overseas in Europe, especially enjoying the time he spent stationed in Italy. After the service, he began working for Lord Corporation and then worked for over 30 years for GTE/Verizon, retiring in 2004. He was very active at St. Mary Parish in Erie, serving on the Parish Council, as President of the School Board, and as a bingo caller. David was a member of the East Erie Turners and a past Vice-President of St. Mary's Club, where he enjoyed bowling and spending time in the company of friends and neighbors. Following retirement, he enjoyed working outside in the yard, having breakfast with friends at Panera Bread, spending time with his grandchildren, and attending daily mass at St. George, the parish he grew up in.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Sarah; his wife of 48 years, Carole A. (Kuhn) Waldinger in 2014; and five siblings, Gerald, Arnold, and Larry Waldinger, Frances Keith, and Donald Waldinger.
David is survived by four sons, Matthew Waldinger, wife Robin, of Erie, Andrew Waldinger, wife Jessica, of Fairview, Patrick Waldinger, of Miami, Fla., and Peter Waldinger, wife Erin, of Cleveland, Ohio; six grandchildren, Noah, Coraline, Evelyn, Sylvia, Andrew, Jr., and Bruce Waldinger; a brother, Edward Waldinger, wife Ellie, of Gastonia, N.C.; and a sister, Bernadine Brown, husband Edward, of Erie.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Friday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Services will be held there on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. George Church. Burial. in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. will be private.
Memorials may made to C.O.R.E. (Center for Organ Recovery and Education) or to the Neighborhood Art House.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 16, 2019