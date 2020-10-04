David C. Wenrick, age 73, of Erie, passed away at his residence, on Thursday, October 1, 2020. He was born in Erie, on April 19, 1947, a son of the late Harry and Virginia (Driscoll) Wenrick.
Dave was a graduate of Cathedral Preparatory School, class of 1965, and Gannon University, class of 1969. He taught for 37 years at Cathedral Prep in the History department.
While at Prep Dave played on the football and basketball teams. He later went on to coach those teams serving as the head football coach and most notably as the assistant basketball coach on the 1980 state championship team. He was inducted into the Prep Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 . Dave was a former Knight of St. Patrick.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Wenrick; and his sister, Nancy Hunter.
He is survived by his brothers, William Wenrick, wife Joyce of Erie, Daniel Wenrick of Erie and Patrick Wenrick, wife Susan of Temple Terrace, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Jocelyn Wenrick of The Villages, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 816 West 26th Street. Private burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. All COVID-19 procedures will apply regarding face masks, social distancing and capacity limits.
Dave's family would like to thank his neighbors for all their help and support during his illness.
Memorials may be made the Sacred Heart Food Pantry, 816 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16508.
