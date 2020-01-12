|
1945-2019
David William Carone, age 74, passed away at Kendall Regional Health Center in Miami, Fla., on December 16th, 2019, due to complications from a several year struggle with a form of blood cancer. He had been a resident of Key West, Fla. for the past 20+ years.
David was born in Oil City, Pa., on July 20, 1945. He was the first born of John and Catherine Carone, and attended St. Stephen's Grade School, St. Joseph's High School and was a member of the first graduation class from Venango Christian High School in 1963, all in Oil City, Pa.
He continued his education and received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Gannon College in 1968. Over the years, he was employed as an activity coordinator at Boys Club in Erie, Pa., and several retail management positions until he got tired of the snowy weather of Northwest Pennsylvania and moved to Key West, Fla., to enjoy their tropical climate, where he spent a good portion of his time experiencing the unique climate and atmosphere of that community.
Over the years he especially loved and cared for his pets, "Frazier, Bentley and Joey" as well as a cat or two. He was often known to bicycle with them in a basket around the downtown of Key West, visiting his favorite restaurant and having lunch with friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by three sisters, Mary Meade (husband James Meade) and Marcia Carone, both of Erie, Pa. and Martha Benoit (husband William Benoit) of Edinboro, Pa., and two brothers, Thomas Carone (wife Margaret) formerly of the Erie area and now living in Trinidad, Colo. and John Carone (wife Robin) of Erie, Pa. and a dear friend in the person of Fran Carlisle, who is like another sister to him. Dave is also survived by a paternal uncle, James Carone of Titusville, Pa. and several nieces and nephews, as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews and many cousins and their families.
There will be a brief visitation for any local family and friends in the Erie area who wish to pay their respects on Friday evening, January 17th from 6-8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, and are invited to attend a funeral mass on Saturday morning at St. George Church, 5145 Peach St., at 10:00 a.m.
Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Oil City, Pa.
Jan. 12, 2020