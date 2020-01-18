|
|
David Charles Sceiford, age 73, of Harborcreek/Erie, and formerly of North East, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 19, 1946, in Erie, Pa., a son of the late Charles D. and Helen (Kalteis) Sceiford.
Dave was a 1964 graduate of North East High School, where he excelled in football, wrestling, and track and field. He was a 1968 graduate of Slippery Rock University, where he wrestled and was a proud member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Raised on his family's grape farm, where he worked for many years, Dave also taught health and physical education with the Harbor Creek School District for over 35 years. He was a coach of many sports, including The North East Little League Girls Softball Team, Harbor Creek wrestling, football, and track and field teams. Dave was a family man who loved his wife, children, and grandchildren. In September 2018, Dave and his wife, Mary Lib, celebrated 50 years of marriage. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his many friends, attending games, golf, his grandchildren's activities, and a good poker game with his buddies. Dave was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians, Penn State football, and everything Harbor Creek High School. He was a member of the Park United Methodist Church of North East, East Erie Loyal Order of Moose #593, North East Lodge #399 F&AM, Erie Zem Zem Shrine, and Slippery Rock Alumni Association. Dave was a good man with a kind spirit, quick wit, and generous heart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Marjorie Sceiford, his aunts, Mildred Sceiford Vigler, Lois Seeley and Dorothea Hirtzel, his uncle, Carl Kalteis and in-laws, Ruth and Joseph Thomson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Mary Elizabeth (Lib) Sceiford, three children, Joseph Sceiford (Deborah), Heidi Baloga (Byron) and Michelle "Mimi" Fiorelli (Jason), four grandchildren, Joseph and Alexandra Sceiford, and William and Lauren Baloga, brothers, Doug (Jane) and John (MaryAnn) Sceiford, sisters, Mitzie Simmons (Bob), Laurie Schrock (Herb), Pam Goetz (Bill) and Melanie Nash, and brother-in-law, Scott Thomson (Roberta). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
Family and friends are invited to the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 South Lake Street, North East, on Sunday, January 19th, from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20th, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 30 Clinton Street, North East, PA 16428. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Erie Human Society, 2407 Zimmerly Road, Erie, PA 16506.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 18, 2020