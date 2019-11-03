|
David Christian Olsen, age 79 of Fairview, Pa. died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at PA Soldiers & Sailors Home Erie, Pa.
David C. Olsen was born July 20, 1940 in Erie, Pa. where he attended Cathedral Prep, then enlisted in Army and served his Country in Korea. After leaving the Army and returning to Erie, Pa., he worked at Eriez Magnetics as a Tool & Die maker until he pursed a career in construction where he worked for Young Construction Company. David later started his own construction company Competition Builders until 1979, then opened a second business ATD WAREHOUSE on West 12th Street, Erie, Pa., distributors of Professional Automotive & Janitorial products for 40 years. David was truly a very intelligent "Jack of all Trades" and he could fix anything, build anything and provided numerous employment opportunities for years. David was also an avid car buff; he had many antique and classic cars in his collection.
His passing is truly a huge loss for those close to him, with the knowledge, teaching and guidance he instilled in us.
He was preceded in death by his father Egan Olsen of Erie, Pa. and his mother Mathilda "Tillie" G. Fisher Olsen of Erie, Pa.
David is survived by his spouse Mindy Locke of Fairview, Pa.; his stepdaughter Tamara Locke of East Springfield, Pa.; and a daughter Debbie Olsen of Albion, Pa.
Services were private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street.
Memorials may be made to Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center, 5439 West Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
