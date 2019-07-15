|
David D. Tofel Sr., age 73, passed away peacefully at UPMC Hamot on July 13, 2019. "Cool Papa", as he was affectionately known by his grandchildren, was born February 2, 1946 in Erie, a son of the late Walter and Mary Sobolewski Tofel .
He grew up on 9th and East avenue and attended East High and Tech where he studied drafting. He served in the Army Reserves from 1966-1972. After a short stint at Gannon University, he began working with American Sterilizer Corporation, which became Steris, Inc., and loyally worked for over 40 years. He worked his way up the corporate ladder to Manager of International Sales, traveling the world, and ultimately ended his career as a top Systems Project Manager where he received numerous awards and accolades.
He was an avid poker player, enjoying games with his family and friends. A die-hard golfer, he was fortunate to have attended the Masters. He was very proud of his only hole in one. He continued to play up until the week before he passed. He loved watching sports and was a dedicated Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. Attending the World Series in 1995 was a dream come true. He was a trivia expert, daily playing along with Jeopardy contestants, responding more quickly and accurately. He would say he had a blessed life, but nothing was more important than family. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren, including their spouses.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Walter Tofel Jr., Edmund Lisiecki, and Thomas Tofel; his sisters: Rita Bobrowicz and Sally Schwindt.
He loved his children Kelly Romeo (Ryan), Jennifer Wallen (Scott), David Tofel II (Dawn), and his grandchildren, Gabrielle Faith Romeo, Kayla Romeo, Jacob Romeo, Jayden Romeo, Jarod Wallen, Rebecca Wallen, Alexa Tofel and David Tofel III. He will be missed by his ex-wife Frances Grabski and her husband Gene, who was one of his best buddies.
He dealt with numerous inconveniences in his life including his daughter Kelly's leukemia and bone marrow transplant, and his own 25-year battle with cancer. This inspired in him a "Tofel's don't quit" attitude that has been passed down to his family today. He was a regular donor to of Greater PA and WV, 1001 State St., Suite 502, Erie, PA 16501 where the family will be accepting donations in his name.
Friends are invited to call on the family on Wednesday July 17th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. (at Powell Ave.) and attend a service there on Thursday July 18th at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jason Feigh officiating. Interment will be private at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
