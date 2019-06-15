|
David "Dave" F. Engel, age 75, of Lake Helen, Florida died Monday, June 10, 2019 at AdventHealth Hospital, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
Dave was born in Erie, to Frederick H. and Kathryn Boles Engel, Dave came to Florida from Houston, Texas. Prior to that, he and his family lived in the Philadelphia area.
Dave was a retired oil industry executive.
Dave was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, and he will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary (Bauer), and four children; David John (Jill) Engel of Lititz, Pa.; Christine (Bob) Russo of Haddonfield, N.J., Jeff (Janice) Engel of New Smyrna Beach; and Erica Engel of Lake Helen. Also survived by his brother, Frederick (Karen) Engel of Sanford; three sisters, Donna Engel Butler (Tom) of Phoenix, Arizona; Linda Engel Edvardsen (John) of Sanford and Mary Engel Lovewell of Sanford; as well as eight grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Joy.
A Christian Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 15th at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 4000 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 15, 2019