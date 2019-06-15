Home

POWERED BY

Services
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Resources
More Obituaries for David Engel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Dave F. Engel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David "Dave" F. Engel, age 75, of Lake Helen, Florida died Monday, June 10, 2019 at AdventHealth Hospital, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Dave was born in Erie, to Frederick H. and Kathryn Boles Engel, Dave came to Florida from Houston, Texas. Prior to that, he and his family lived in the Philadelphia area.

Dave was a retired oil industry executive.

Dave was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, and he will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary (Bauer), and four children; David John (Jill) Engel of Lititz, Pa.; Christine (Bob) Russo of Haddonfield, N.J., Jeff (Janice) Engel of New Smyrna Beach; and Erica Engel of Lake Helen. Also survived by his brother, Frederick (Karen) Engel of Sanford; three sisters, Donna Engel Butler (Tom) of Phoenix, Arizona; Linda Engel Edvardsen (John) of Sanford and Mary Engel Lovewell of Sanford; as well as eight grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Joy.

A Christian Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 15th at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 4000 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
Download Now