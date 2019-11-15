|
David de la Rosa, 44, of Concord Township, Ohio, passed away on November 13, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic following a brief illness. He was born in Erie, Pa, the son of Rosemary (Peters) Kurutz and Jerome Steiner.
He was a 1993 graduate of Tech Mechanical High School in Erie, Pa. Following graduation, David very proudly served his country in the US Air Force. David received his bachelor's degree from San Diego State University.
On October 1, 2011, he married the love of his life, Alejandra "Allie" Sanchez.
David worked for Lifebanc as a Family Service Liaison. He was loved by his coworkers and by the families of organ donors he served during their tragic losses. He was excellent at what he did.
David enjoyed music, hunting, art, philosophy, history and visiting historic cemeteries; but for those who knew David they knew that his world revolved around his family: his three children whom he adored, his wife who was his everything and his loving mother who always put him first.
He is survived by his wife Allie, his children: Atticus "Attie", Olive "GiGi" and his new baby Ireland; his mother Rose (Dave) Kurutz and his father Jerome Steiner; his siblings: Laurie (Tony) Cruz, Lisa Kurutz, Acacia Steiner, Selena Steiner and Cully Steiner; his in-laws: Santiago and Leonor Sanchez, his niece Briana who is also his goddaughter; as well as many more nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Monreal-Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd, Eastlake, Ohio. Funeral liturgy will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Theodosius Orthodox Cathedral, 733 Starkweather Ave., Cleveland. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Cleveland.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 15, 2019