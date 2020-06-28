David Duane Daniels, 51, of Erie and formerly of Bridgman, Mich., passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home, unexpectedly, following a brief illness.
He was born on December 26, 1968, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, a son of the late Paul Duane Daniels and Clarabelle Jane (Smith) Clifton.
Dave graduated from Bridgman High School in Michigan in 1987, where he helped bring home the Baseball State Championship win as a catcher. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and deployed with the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines of Camp Pendleton. He served in Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Ceasefire where he earned the Combat Action Ribbon and the Kuwait Liberation Medal.
Upon his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, he moved to Erie and graduated from the Mercyhurst Municipal Police Academy in 1994. Subsequently, he became a Police Officer at the Corry Police Department and later the Edinboro Police Department. Dave then embarked on the journey of opening his own bar, Dave's Corner Tavern in Venango, which he owned and operated proudly for ten years. Most recently Dave worked at the VA Medical Center in Erie as a dispatcher for security.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda S. Cunnington.
He is survived by his daughter, Shelbi L. Daniels of Lake City; his son, Brian J. Daniels of Lake City; his brother, Douglas A. Daniels of Bridgman, Mich.; his brother-in-law, Al Cunnington of Portland, Mich.; and his nephew, Paul Cunnington (Marc) of Paw Paw, Mich.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in Caldwell Cemetery, Eau Claire, Michigan.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.