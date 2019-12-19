|
|
David Dwayne Yeaney "Dave," of Albion, 66, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. A lifelong area resident, Dave was born in Erie, on July 26, 1953, the son of the late Paul and Shirley (Kempf) Yeaney.
Dave was known as a master of mechanical and woodworking skills, who was generous with his time. He was an avid and successful hunter who valued the time he spent with his son sharing his hobby. Dave enjoyed watching NASCAR with his kids, who indulged his love of the sport with trips to race tracks. Perhaps nothing fulfilled Dave more than showing his grandchildren the beauty of Northwest Pennsylvania. "Papa" loved taking them on adventures around his homestead on tractors and ATVs, perhaps longer than their mothers would have liked.
He graduated from Wattsburg Area High School in 1971 and went on to the Pennsylvania State University to earn a degree in horticulture. Dave spent his career as a welder at General Electric, where he retired after more than 40 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Karen (Shoemaker); daughters, Paula (Michael Uden) of Erie and Sarah (Ryan Fasano) of Wilton, Conn.; son, Chadd Yeaney of Erie; and grandchildren, Brandon Uden and Alice and James Fasano. He is also survived by his sisters, Cindy (Ben Clement) and Sherry (Buddy O'Leary), both of Erie; and his brother Jerry (Barb) of Raleigh, N.C. He was certainly loved and will be missed by his stepchildren, Debra (Brian Gabriel) and Donald (Michelle Wetsell); and their families, as well as his nephews.
In keeping with Dave's wishes, donations in lieu of flowers may be directed to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506, and Hunt of a Lifetime, P.O. Box 241, Harborcreek, PA 16421.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A private family service will follow.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 19, 2019