David "Dave" E. Davis, 80, of Springboro, passed away on Friday morning, December 6, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident. He was born January 18, 1939, a son of the late Norman and Margaret (Smith) Davis.
Dave owned and operated Dave Davis Vending and the Albion Laundromat & Car Wash. He was a member of the Hickernell United Methodist Church. Dave was very active in, and past President of, the Albion Volunteer Fire Department and the Albion Area Lions Club. He was a handyman who could build or fix anything. He loved working the Lions Club Chicken BBQ at the Albion Fair and travelling, especially his mission trips to Paraguay and West Virginia. He watched Western movies and was a fan of John Wayne, and he listened to the original style Country Western music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Catharina "Tineke" Davis, on June 3, 2016, two brothers, Clair and Roy Davis.
He is survived by three daughters, Patricia Raymond and her husband, Ron, of Edinboro, Pamela Davis and Paula Davis, both of Springboro, a sister, Dorothy Walters of Strattanville, Pa., two brothers, Russell Davis and his wife, Dusty, of Strattanville, Pa., Ross Davis and his wife, Janet, of Springboro. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Daniel, Stephanie, Nicole, Alex, Linnae, Lianne, Sarah, two great-grandchildren, Jazmine and Ina, and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. and 5 p.m. until the time of a memorial service there at 7 p.m. with Pastor Bob Klingler officiating. Burial will be private by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Albion Fire Department, 19 Smock Ave., Albion, PA 16401, or to the Albion Lions Club, P.O. Box 366, Albion, PA 16401. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 8, 2019