David E. Dundon, of Tucson, Ariz., age 79, passed away on March 27, 2020. He was born in Erie, Pa., son of Earl and Teresa (nee Tobin) Dundon.
A graduate of McDowell High School and Gannon University, he had a proud career in the U.S. Air Force.
He was the husband of the late Vicki Lehto and father of Michael and Justin Dundon, and beloved brother of the late Donna (David) Gutowski), the late James Dundon, Elaine (Gordon) Schultz, and Charles (Mary) Dundon. He is also survived by five nephews and a niece. He was the dear friend of Dennis and Margaret Fesenmyer of Tucson and devoted and loving owner of dog Kelly.
Interment will be held at St. James Cemetery, Crossingville, Pa., at a later date.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 1, 2020