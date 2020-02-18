|
David E. Johnson, age 70, lifelong Harborcreek Twp. resident, passed away peacefully, at the Cleveland Clinic on Sunday, February 16, 2020, following a valiant battle with lymphoma.
He was born in Erie on March 1, 1949, son of the late Foster E. Johnson and Marion J. (Ralph) Johnson Godfrey.
Dave was a 1967 graduate of Harbor Creek High School; having earned the class Good Citizenship Award. He was a stand-out member of the high school baseball team where his records still hold. He also attended Edinboro College. Dave was a veteran, having served in the Army National Guard of Pennsylvania.
He was employed as a realtor for over 24 years having represented the Weichert Realtors-The Pro Group and was a member of the Greater Erie Board of Realtors; having previously served on the board of directors. In years past, Dave owned and operated the former DJ's Village Dairy in Harborcreek and was also employed as the Director of Ski Operations and the Ski School at Peek 'n Peak Resort for many years. He was a lifetime certified ski instructor.
Dave was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Harborcreek for over 60 years where he had served as a member of Session and auditor. He was a long-time member of the Harborcreek Volunteer Fire Dept. starting out as a Junior Fireman and working his way to Fire Chief. Dave was a member of the Lawrence Park Golf Club for over 35 years, having served on the club's board of directors for several terms. He was instrumental in the expansion of the club's outdoor patio area and other club improvements. He particularly enjoyed his two visits to the Masters, once with his son. He was a member of the East Erie Moose Lodge and enjoyed duck-pin bowling as a member of the former Maennerchor Club.
Fly fishing was one of Dave's passions, for which he enjoyed traveling out west. He also enjoyed spending time at the family hunting camp at Chapman Dam State Park. As an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan, he was loyal to a fault. Beyond all of Dave's interests, his love of family was known to all. He cherished the time spent with his beloved grandchildren; especially during these last few years of his illness.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, William Godfrey; a beloved cousin, Dr. Graham Hoffman and one nephew, Stanley "Joe" Skarzenski.
Dave was husband and best friend of 50 years to Judith A. (Skarzenski) Johnson; the beloved Dad of Amy Clements (Eddie) and Brent David Johnson (Leah); the proud Puppa of Addy and Millie Johnson and Jamison David Clements; lifelong best friend to Skip Huster (Patricia); loving brother of Dellann Frost (Jim) and Deborah Marlor (Hugh); brother-in-law to James Skarzenski (Cindy) and Neil Skarzenski (Pam); cherished uncle to Josh Skarzenski (Ashlee), who was more like a son, and a large and loving extended family including step-siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dave's family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the loving and compassionate care of the entire staff of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center; especially Dr. David Seastone, as well as the doctors and nurses of Cleveland Clinic.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Thursday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service to be conducted there at 1 p.m. by the Rev. Robin Cuneo.
Following the service, Dave will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harborcreek Volunteer Fire Dept., 7275 Buffalo Rd., Harborcreek, PA 16421 or to the UPMC Hamot Health Foundation, c/o the Oncology Fund (direct contributions to cancer care), 302 French St., Erie, PA 16507.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 18, 2020