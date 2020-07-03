1/1
David E. Northrup
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David E. Northrup, age 69, of Wesleyville, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born in North East, on August 3, 1950, son of Esther Northrup and the late Donald Northrup.

David worked at Welch's Food for over 40 years. Following that, he was a business agent for Teamsters Local 397 until his retirement. David was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard serving during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of St. James R.C. Church, the Wesleyville Athletic Club and the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. He enjoyed NASCAR, hunting, riding his Harley with his close friends, and spending time in his garage with his good friends and family who often dropped by for a cold beer.

In addition to his mother, David is survived by his children, Tommie Beebe, Stacie Northrup (wife, Stephanie Shilling), Brian Northrup (wife, Holly), and Susan Grantham (husband, Rick); two brothers, Fred Northrup (wife, Carol) and James Northrup; one sister, Sandy Schoenfeldt (husband, Jim); six grandchildren, Mia, Alesha, Brooke, Mitchell, Jade, and Joshua; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his father, David was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Kathleen Northrup.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. James R.C. Church at 10 a.m. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved