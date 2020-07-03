David E. Northrup, age 69, of Wesleyville, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born in North East, on August 3, 1950, son of Esther Northrup and the late Donald Northrup.
David worked at Welch's Food for over 40 years. Following that, he was a business agent for Teamsters Local 397 until his retirement. David was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard serving during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of St. James R.C. Church, the Wesleyville Athletic Club and the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. He enjoyed NASCAR, hunting, riding his Harley with his close friends, and spending time in his garage with his good friends and family who often dropped by for a cold beer.
In addition to his mother, David is survived by his children, Tommie Beebe, Stacie Northrup (wife, Stephanie Shilling), Brian Northrup (wife, Holly), and Susan Grantham (husband, Rick); two brothers, Fred Northrup (wife, Carol) and James Northrup; one sister, Sandy Schoenfeldt (husband, Jim); six grandchildren, Mia, Alesha, Brooke, Mitchell, Jade, and Joshua; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his father, David was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Kathleen Northrup.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. James R.C. Church at 10 a.m. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101.
