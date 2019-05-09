|
|
David Earl, age 58, of Erie, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Erie, on November 4, 1960, a son of the late Charles and Irene Boinski Earl.
David graduated from Academy High School in 1977. He worked at Erie Press Systems, Horwath Electric, Dobrich Electric, and owned and operated Earl Electronics.
David enjoyed camping, fishing, kayaking, boating and anything to do with the outdoors. He enjoyed traveling and loved to fix electronics.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by "Grandma Honey."
He is survived by five siblings Charles (Sharon) Earl, Jackie Earl, Dana (Joe) Bruno, Dean Earl and Patty (Jim) Wienczkowski and many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his daughter Jessica.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. A short prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to Mr. Earl's family.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 9, 2019