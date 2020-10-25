1/
David Edward Flynn
David Edward Flynn, age 80, of Hyattsville, Md., passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. He was born in Erie, Pa., on July 23, 1940, the son of the late Victor and Grace (Kane) Flynn.

Dr. David Flynn retired from the University of Maryland after teaching math classes, tutoring math and teaching online.

David graduated from Cathedral Prep in 1958. His senior yearbook description summed up hobbies and passions that stayed with him throughout his life: science, math, philosophy, psychology, chess and poetry. These interests kept him reading, studying and researching. His love of the outdoors took him camping and hiking all over Pennsylvania and Dave became quite the photographer of nature and shorebirds on Assateague Island. He spent four years in the Army stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. Dave worked for the Erie Times-News and wrote a column reviewing the Erie Philharmonic performances. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University-Behrend Campus with a double major in economics and math, graduating with High Distinction. He also received his Ph.D. in economics.

He is survived by his sisters, Mary Gail (Flynn) Warner, Janet (Flynn) Kidder and a niece, Stacey (Warner) Ledbetter.

Burial will be private.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
