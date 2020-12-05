David Edward Kilbane, age 82, of Wesleyville passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born in Erie on November 8, 1938.
David was a CNC Machine Operator for General Electric for 32 years prior to his retirement in 1996. After retirement, he became a night watchman at Waldameer Park and worked in the maintenance department at the Peninsula Drive-In Theaters. He enjoyed working at the family farm, where he gardened, and cut and burned brush. He loved attending tractor pulls and the county fairs in the area. He especially treasured walking his beloved dog, Tubby.
David is survived by four daughters: Deborah A. Kilbane, Isabelle M. Nickel (Richard), Grace M. Kilbane (Robert Schultz) and Rita L. Kilbane (Danielle Shaner); two sons: Anthony R. Kilbane (late Benita) and Daniel E. Kilbane (Laura Martin); five grandchildren: Michael (Megan), Amanda (Dominick), Megan (Glenn), Emily and Zachary; and many nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Crannell Kilbane and a son, David Michael Kilbane.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Township), on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and are also invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Saint James Catholic Church on Monday at 10:30 a.m. conducted by Reverend James McCormick Interment will immediately follow at Saint Gregory Cemetery, North East. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed.
