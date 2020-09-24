1/1
David Eugene Kress
David Eugene Kress, 77, of Indianapolis, passed away September 22, 2020. He was born February 25, 1943, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to the late Sylvester and Sophie (Lukaszewski) Kruszewski.

He was a graduate of Cathedral Prep in Erie, Pa., and received his B.S. in Accounting from Boston University. For more than 25 years he worked as an accountant at GTE, and later at Erie's Barber Center.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn (McCarthy) Kress; sons, David (Karen) of Indianapolis and Colin (Laurie) of Portland, Ore.; and grandchildren, Caroline, Sara, Tom, Emma, Annie, Sam and Neil.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sophie; father, Sylvester; and brother, Robert.

David was a member of S.S. Peter and Paul Cathedral in Indianapolis. He was a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan. David and Carolyn enjoyed many fall trips to the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. With Carolyn, he spent an April in Paris and Prague. He volunteered as a reader for the blind. He was always ready to argue (not debate), and was considered a founding member of The Weather Channel by his family. Most of all, David loved to follow the lives and activities of his grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at S.S. Peter and Paul Cathedral, 1347 N. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202. Friends may visit with the family prior to the Mass at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to S.S. Peter and Paul Cathedral and Christ the King Catholic Church, Indianapolis.

Leppert Mortuary – Nora Chapel, Indianapolis, Indiana, is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 24, 2020.
