David Evans, age 65, of Erie passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. He was born November 21, 1954 in Erie, the son of the late Carl and Marian (Morris) Evans.
A lifelong resident of Erie, David had worked in Quality Control, first for 27 years at Steris and later at Erie's General Electric. He most recently had worked for ACL Labs. David was an active member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church where he served as a Sacristan and also took communion to nursing homes.
He was a former volunteer fire fighter and EMT with the Belle Valley Fire Department. David enjoyed anything with cars whether it was a car show, cruise-in, or racing.
He was extremely proud of his two sons and loved spending time with his family.
David is survived by his two sons; Timothy Evans of Erie and Shaun Evans and his fiancé Courtney-Bernadette Morin of South Bend, Ind., He is the brother Carl Evans and his wife Kathy of Rochester, N.Y., and of Neena Derf of St. Petersburg, Fla.
Funeral services will be private with entombment in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Women's Care Center, 360 North Notre Dame Dr., South Bend, IN 46617; www.supportwomenscarecenter.org.
Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020