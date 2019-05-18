|
|
David F. Tibbetts, 67, died on Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was born December 26, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio son of Willard and Wilma (Martin) Tibbetts and lived in the Youngstown area most of his life.
He was a 1970 graduate of Boardman High School. David's passion for cooking took him around to many cities and he landed back in Youngstown, where he was a chef for the Youngstown Maennerchor, the Youngstown Saxon Club, and two country clubs in the area.
David leaves his children, his son, Mason Tibbetts and his daughter, Madison Tibbetts, both of Youngstown; his sister, Janice "JJ" Lee of Erie, Pa.; and two nephews, the Reverend Scott (Kelly) Lee and Bryan (Nicole) Lee.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 5414 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511 at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20th with Reverend Jean Kuebler officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 18, 2019