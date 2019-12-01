|
David Gerald Diehl, 76, of West Springfield, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born September 26, 1943, a son of the late Ernest and Doris (Lasch) Diehl.
He is survived by his wife, Judith "Judy" (Lahnan) Diehl, four children, David Diehl (Julie) of West Springfield, Lori Adamson (Greg) of West Springfield, Connie Petrianni (Paul) of Erie, Brian Diehl (Stephanie) of West Springfield, 12 grandchildren; Ariel Diehl, Addison Diehl, Aylssa Zampino (Anthony), Ashton Diehl, Blayne Adamson, Connor Adamson, Dominic Adamson, Paul Petrianni, Damius Diehl, Joshua Diehl, Caleb Diehl, Kierstin Diehl, six great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, two special dogs; Molly and Maggie.
Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Sr. Mary Laureen SSpS of Chicago, brothers-in-law; Larry Lahnan of Jefferson, Ohio Jerry Lahnan (Renalda) of West Springfield.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Diehl, a sister, Karen Ylisaari (Max), and a great-granddaughter, Addalie Diehl.
David graduated from Northwestern High School in 1961. On January 4, 1964 he married the love of his life, Judy, whom he met in 9th grade! He worked at Parker White Metal – Tool and Die. In 1988 he was co-founder and President of Springfield Plastics, retiring in 2001.
David was a parishioner of St. Lawrence Parish in Albion, where he was active in the Cursillo movement. He enjoyed many fishing trips to Canada, woodworking and home improvement projects, golfing, and spending time with his family. He was a very handy man, building his first home at the age of 23. David will be remembered as hardworking, a gentleman, generous, kind and loving.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 180 East State Street, Albion, PA 16401.
Services and burial will be held privately by the family. The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 1, 2019