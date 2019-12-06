|
|
David H. Galleur, age 80, of Millcreek Township, went to Heaven on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born in Erie, on November 21, 1939, a son of the late Harvey and Minnie (Dinges) Galleur.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Harvey and Bill Galleur; and one brother-in-law, Rand Garrity.
David proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired from Penelec, where he worked as a linesman. He was a snow bird and enjoyed traveling, boating, golf, and playing poker. He was a longtime member of the Commodore Perry Yacht Club and was currently an honorary member.
David is survived by his wife, Shirley Palmer; one daughter, Sandi (Larry) Plyler; one son, Davey Galleur; two sisters, Barb (Jim) Whitford and Sue Garrity; one stepson, Gary (Shell) Denofrio; sister-in-law, Patty Galleur; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A private family celebration was held and arrangements were under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
Memorial contributions may be made to Asera Care Hospice, P.O. Box 944, Waterford, PA 16441.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2019