David H. Johns, age 70, of Harborcreek Township, passed away peacefully, at his home, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, on April 16, 1950, son of the late Charles W. and Elizabeth M. (Cramer) Johns.
In 1969, David graduated from Iroquois High School, where he was a member of the golf team. He went on to graduate with an Associate Degree from Erie Business Center, where he majored in Business Administration-Accounting. He was employed by the General Electric Co. for over 30 years prior to his retirement.
If you were ever looking for David, you could always find him on the golf course (weather permitting), enjoying many golf outings with family and friends. David was fond of hunting, fishing and watching John Wayne movies. He was a diehard Steelers fan. David was an accomplished cook, whose family was thrilled to be invited whenever he grilled or whipped up his famous pancake breakfasts. He was a longtime member of the East Erie Moose Lodge. David also loved all things Disney and enjoyed many trips to Walt Disney World with his family.
David is survived by his loving wife, Patti (Theis) Johns; his son, Jeffrey Johns (Jordan) of Salisbury, Md.; his daughter, Carrie Ebner (Bill) of Moon Township, Pa.; his stepson, David Rose (Lisa) of Lawrence Park and his stepdaughter, Cindy Fields (Daniel) of Miami, Fla. David was a devoted and loving grandfather to nine grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Georgia Swindlehurst; and two nephews, Paul Swindlehurst (Diane) and Eric Swindlehurst, all of Harborcreek.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of a closing prayer service there at 7 p.m. to be conducted by the Rev. David Edmunds, Pastor of Belle Valley Presbyterian Church. In order to protect the health of the family and visitors, all CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed, including the use of face masks and social distancing. David will be laid to rest privately at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to Hamot Health Foundation Family Hospice Fund, 302 French St., Erie, PA 16507.
