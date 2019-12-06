|
David Hollingsworth, 66, of Erie, passed away on November 22, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, Pa., on July 29, 1953, son of the late J.C. and Margaret (Jordan) Hollingsworth.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James C. Hollingsworth.
David enjoyed fishing and watching sports on television.
He is survived by one daughter, Tiona of Erie, two brothers, Clarence Jordan of Warren, Pa. and Ronald Hollingsworth of Erie, Pa.; four sisters, Marie Miller of Norristown, Pa., Patricia A. Jones-McLaurin, Barbara Burnett (George Mainor), and Camile Hollingsworth-Campbell and a sister-in-law, Marjorie Hollingsworth, all of Erie. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of David's life on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503. Burial will be private. Please send condolences to garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2019