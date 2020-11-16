David J. DeLuca, 71, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Western Reserve Nursing Home, following an extended illness.
He was born in Erie, Pa., on December 17, 1948, a son of the late Leonard and Mary (Steinbacher) DeLuca.
David attended East High School and worked at Erie Coke Corp. until his retirement in 2011.
David enjoyed collecting guns, stamps and coins. He was a lifelong fan of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Mark A. DeLuca, Sr. of Mount Jewett, Pa.; his sister, Donna M. Mungle of Girard, Pa, his grandchildren, Mark A. (Jennifer) DeLuca, Jr., Michael A. DeLuca, Meagan A. DeLuca, and Matthew A.L. DeLuca, as well as two great-grandchildren, Madison and Grayson DeLuca. He is further survived by his two nephews, Jason Mungle and Christopher Mungle.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting the family with arrangements.
