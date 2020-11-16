1/1
David J. DeLuca
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. DeLuca, 71, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Western Reserve Nursing Home, following an extended illness.

He was born in Erie, Pa., on December 17, 1948, a son of the late Leonard and Mary (Steinbacher) DeLuca.

David attended East High School and worked at Erie Coke Corp. until his retirement in 2011.

David enjoyed collecting guns, stamps and coins. He was a lifelong fan of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Mark A. DeLuca, Sr. of Mount Jewett, Pa.; his sister, Donna M. Mungle of Girard, Pa, his grandchildren, Mark A. (Jennifer) DeLuca, Jr., Michael A. DeLuca, Meagan A. DeLuca, and Matthew A.L. DeLuca, as well as two great-grandchildren, Madison and Grayson DeLuca. He is further survived by his two nephews, Jason Mungle and Christopher Mungle.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Askins Cremation Funeral Services
8354 Wattsburg Rd.
Erie, PA 16509
(814) 616-4022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Askins Cremation Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved