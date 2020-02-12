|
David J. Smykowski, age 69, of Millcreek, passed away peacefully, at home, on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was born in Erie, on October 1, 1950, son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Smykowski.
David attended East High School, class of 1968, and then Slippery Rock University. He taught in the Erie School District for over 35 years, as well as coached many sports in the District and for Villa Maria Academy. After retirement, David became a referee and umpire for the PIAA. He loved golf, bowling, and Las Vegas.
He is survived by his wife, Chriss, of 31 years, and three sons and daughters-in-law, Tim Benacci (Jen), Matt Benacci (Allison), and Andrew Smykowski (Jackie). He was lovingly known as "Gunta" by his four grandchildren, Trevor, Taylor, Ryan, Will and beloved by his dog, Elsa. He is further survived by his sister, Jane Walker (John) of Portland, Ore., as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank their relatives and close friends for all of their love and support.
Friends and relatives are invited to call on the family on Thursday, February 13th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Burton West Lake Funeral Home, located at 3801 West 26th St., Erie, PA 16506.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the New Blossoms New Life Foundation at www.newblossomsnewlife.org/donation.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 12, 2020