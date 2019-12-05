|
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of David Thorpe, our loving and devoted husband, father, brother, son, and friend to all whose lives he touched.
David left this world peacefully at home on November 27, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. His beloved wife, Pam and devoted children, Mitchell and Rachel were by his side as they had been throughout his extended illness.
Dave was born on March 27, 1961 in Jamestown, N.Y. to Elaine and Denton Thorpe. He graduated from Jamestown High School and later earned a Bachelor's degree from The State University of N.Y. at Fredonia. He moved to Erie, Pa. in 1986 where he met and married his wife Pamela (Wear) Thorpe in 1988, and raised two beautiful children; Mitchell David (age 24) and Rachel Elaine (age 19).
Dave is predeceased by his father, Denton Thorpe. In addition to being survived by his mother, wife, and two children, Dave was the wonderful brother of Paul (Jackie) of Scottsdale, Ariz.; Charles (Marsha) of Jamestown, N.Y.; Mark (Bonnie) of Lakewood, N.Y.; and his twin Daniel (Marcia) of Jamestown, N.Y.; the dear son-in-law of Jack and Rita Wear of Erie, Pa.; a great brother-in-law to Debbie Majewski (Rick) of Erie, Pa., Michelle Engel (Fritz) of South Windsor, Conn., and Mark Wear (Judy) of Erie, Pa.; and the proud uncle of many nieces and nephews.
For 33 years Dave had a successful career at Northwest Bank where he truly valued and enjoyed his relationships with coworkers. In his spare time, "Coach" enjoyed fishing, watching sports (especially the Kansas City Chiefs), and was quite adept at betting horses at the racetrack. He also had a knack for fixing things, and took pride in accomplishing Pam's honey-do list.
Above all, anyone who knew Dave would say that what he cherished most was family…and we in turn cherished him. We are forever better people for having known him. He will be forever remembered and sadly missed.
The family expresses appreciation to the caring nursing staff at AHN Cancer Institute at Saint Vincent, who Dave fondly referred to as "his girls"; Hospice Services of Erie County; and the unwavering support of family, friends, and coworkers.
An informal celebration of Dave's life will be held on Sunday, December 8th with a brief tribute/prayer service at 2:00 p.m. with fellowship and refreshments to follow at the Zem Zem Shrine Club at 2525 W 38th St., Erie, Pa. In the spirit of Dave's own relentless fight for a cure, memorial donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network are welcome. Arrangements are being handled by Davis Cremation & Funeral Services, 2802 Sterrettania Road, Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 5, 2019