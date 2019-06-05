|
|
David L. Giles, age 78, of Erie, Pa., a loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, was welcomed into his heavenly home on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on, March 21, 1941, a son of the late George and Violet (Day) Giles.
Dave was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in West Seneca, N.Y., where he also attended grade school. He is a graduate of West Seneca High School in West Seneca, N.Y., Class of 1959, and Valparaiso University in Indiana, Class of 1963. with a degree in Chemistry and Mathematics. He was a financial advisor with Prudential-Bache for 30 years, retiring in 2003. An active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Erie, Pa. for over 40 years, he served as an usher, trustee and congregational treasurer. Dave was an avid golfer and member of The Country Club of Meadville, where he won many awards, including the 2007 Senior Club Championship and the 2012 Member-Member Tournament. He loved playing baseball, softball and basketball, and was a member of many leagues. Dave's hearty laugh, gentle nature, wisdom and loving kindness will be missed by all.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce D. (Rinko) Giles, in 1990; and his sister, Kay Parchman.
Survivors include his wife, Carol (Stallmann) George Giles of Erie, Pa. His son, Bryan Giles and his wife Andrea of Pittsburgh, Pa.; grandchildren, Grace and Lucas Giles of Pittsburgh, Pa.; sister, Beverly Kinton of West Seneca, N.Y.; brother, Paul Giles of Cortland, N.Y.; stepchildren, Tanya Kent and her husband Mitchell of New York, N.Y., Marina Allen and her husband Brock of Erie, Pa., Kirsten George and her husband Onur of Baltimore, Md., Stephanie Bless and her husband Brandon of Burlington, Vt., and Zack George of Miami, Fla.; step-grandchildren, Aley, Emery, Indira, Aries and Ezalia Allen, of Erie, Pa., Evie, Zoe and Annabel Kent of New York, N.Y., and Ayla Bless of Burlington, Vt.; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., Erie, Pa., on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Additional calling will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 14 East 38th St., Erie, Pa., on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until time of services at 11:30 a.m., with Rev. Ben Eder and Rev. David Kuchta officiating. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 14 East 38th St., Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 5, 2019