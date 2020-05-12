Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-2456
Resources
More Obituaries for David Higby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Higby


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David L. Higby Obituary
David L. Higby, age 72, of Erie, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020.

He was born in Erie on January 21, 1948, son of the late Hubert and Helen Armstrong Higby.

David was a veteran of the US Navy serving during the Vietnam War. He graduated from East High School and continued his education at Penn State Behrend.

David is survived a son, Kenny Higby (Keri) of Orlando, Fla.; three sisters, Diane Bennett of Greeneville, Pa., Debra Firment (Ted) of Erie, and Darlene Fisher (Greg) of Buda, Texas; a good friend and home healthcare worker, Edwin Owen; one uncle; two aunts; and several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by one sister, Doris Mingoy; one nephew, Charles Mingoy; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Mingoy and Charles Bennett.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -