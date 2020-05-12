|
David L. Higby, age 72, of Erie, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020.
He was born in Erie on January 21, 1948, son of the late Hubert and Helen Armstrong Higby.
David was a veteran of the US Navy serving during the Vietnam War. He graduated from East High School and continued his education at Penn State Behrend.
David is survived a son, Kenny Higby (Keri) of Orlando, Fla.; three sisters, Diane Bennett of Greeneville, Pa., Debra Firment (Ted) of Erie, and Darlene Fisher (Greg) of Buda, Texas; a good friend and home healthcare worker, Edwin Owen; one uncle; two aunts; and several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by one sister, Doris Mingoy; one nephew, Charles Mingoy; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Mingoy and Charles Bennett.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 12, 2020