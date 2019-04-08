|
|
Findley Lake
David L. Himelein, 72, of Findley Lake, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at his home.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Findley Lake United Methodist Church, 2862 N. Rd, Findley Lake, NY 14736. The Rev. David Cooke will officiate. Burial will be in the Mina Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9th at the Freay Funeral Home in Mayville, 139 S. Erie St., where an Eastern Stars service will be held at 7:30 p.m. To leave a remembrance or to post condolences to the family, please visit freayfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 8, 2019