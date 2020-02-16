|
|
David L. Kuhlman, Sr., age 91, of Girard, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, at home, on Monday, February 10, 2020.
He was born in Silver Creek, N.Y., on June 26, 1928, a son of the late William J. Kuhlman, Sr. and Adah Baker Smith.
David graduated from Lawrence Park High School in 1946 and enlisted in the United States Navy serving as seaman 1st class.
He loved to work, and had several occupations through the years, including Iron Workers Local 348, U.S. Postal Service, and most recently semi-truck driver for several different companies until the age of 78.
Dave loved fishing with his son Dave Jr., on their boat on Lake Erie. He also spent a lot of time working on model trains, planes, and boats, as well as being a member of the Presque Isle Beagle Club for years. Spending time with friends at the Tri Boro Senior Center in Fairview and playing Euchre at the Fairview Legion were some of his favorite things to do. David was a past Commander of Fairview American Legion Post #742.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Kuhlman Jr.; a sister, Ann Wolfe; a granddaughter, Toni Marie Hartleb; a great-grandson, Joseph Roman; and stepchildren, Charles Winslow and Renee Hawthorne.
Dave is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 38 years, Jacqueline Jonas Kuhlman; sons, David Kuhlman, Jr., William Kuhlman and Michael Kuhlman (Lisa); daughters, Barbara Bush (Tom), Laurel McLanahan (Jim), and Didi "Little Bit" Howard (Chuck); as well as stepdaughters, Cheryl Winslow (Bill), Amy Tessier, Margie Polk and Denise Marsjanik (Chris); and sister, Mary Jo Smith. He was also blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss him dearly.
Friends may call at Fairview Presbyterian Church, 4264 Avonia Rd., Fairview, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 3 p.m. until the Celebration of Life Service, with military honors, at 4 p.m., with Pastor Emily Zeig Lindsey officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Burton Funeral Home, Girard.
Memorials may be made to Tri Boro Senior Center, 7555 W. Ridge Rd., Fairview, PA 16415.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020