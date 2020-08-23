1/1
David L. Maries
David L. Maries, beloved son of Sandra (Marthinsen) Maries and the late Louis Maries, passed away on August 4, 2020, from complications associated with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Diseases, at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula.

David grew up in Millcreek and attended McDowell High School. He completed his bachelor's degree at Mercyhurst College and went off to Tampa to follow his dreams. David married Brenda Ward and was blessed to have three children: Ryan of Denver, Colo., Brian (fiancé Autumn Santoro) of Tampa, Fla. and Marissa (Brenden Slattery) of Missoula, Mo.

David had a successful career handling catastrophic loss for his company, Premier Insurance of Tampa, which he founded and owned with Brenda. After retirement, the two moved to Missoula, Montana to enjoy the beauty during their retirement. David enjoyed walking in the woods and taking in the mountain views, golfing, soccer, hockey, baseball and football. David was an active member of Kiwanis International and St. Francis Xavier Church. A bright and beautiful mind, David was the rock of his family and life will not be the same without him.

David is survived by his wife and children, along with his sister, Kathy (Patrick) Bierley and brother, Thomas Maries of Girard. He is also survived by several loving nephews and nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Memorial contributions can be made in David's name to The Lewy Body Association or to Partner's In Home Care, Missoula, Mo. Arrangements were under the care of the Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT 59808
(406) 543-4190
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 12, 2020
I met Dave when he and I were members of a computer professional organization where we worked together. That led to having lunch together and we became friends with frequent communication with each other by email.
I found out just how much I missed him before he moved to Missoula because I was never able to see him after his surgery here in Florida..
I have met a lot of people in my 90+ years and very few of them could I say were true wonderful human beings-he was on the top of a very short list. He and Brenda have been in our prayers for years.
The lord brought a good one home!
Stan Allen
Friend
