David L. Maries, beloved son of Sandra (Marthinsen) Maries and the late Louis Maries, passed away on August 4, 2020, from complications associated with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Diseases, at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula.
David grew up in Millcreek and attended McDowell High School. He completed his bachelor's degree at Mercyhurst College and went off to Tampa to follow his dreams. David married Brenda Ward and was blessed to have three children: Ryan of Denver, Colo., Brian (fiancé Autumn Santoro) of Tampa, Fla. and Marissa (Brenden Slattery) of Missoula, Mo.
David had a successful career handling catastrophic loss for his company, Premier Insurance of Tampa, which he founded and owned with Brenda. After retirement, the two moved to Missoula, Montana to enjoy the beauty during their retirement. David enjoyed walking in the woods and taking in the mountain views, golfing, soccer, hockey, baseball and football. David was an active member of Kiwanis International and St. Francis Xavier Church. A bright and beautiful mind, David was the rock of his family and life will not be the same without him.
David is survived by his wife and children, along with his sister, Kathy (Patrick) Bierley and brother, Thomas Maries of Girard. He is also survived by several loving nephews and nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Memorial contributions can be made in David's name to The Lewy Body Association or to Partner's In Home Care, Missoula, Mo. Arrangements were under the care of the Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.
