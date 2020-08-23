I met Dave when he and I were members of a computer professional organization where we worked together. That led to having lunch together and we became friends with frequent communication with each other by email.

I found out just how much I missed him before he moved to Missoula because I was never able to see him after his surgery here in Florida..

I have met a lot of people in my 90+ years and very few of them could I say were true wonderful human beings-he was on the top of a very short list. He and Brenda have been in our prayers for years.

The lord brought a good one home!

Stan Allen

Friend