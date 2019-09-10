|
David L. Schwindt, age 76, of Erie, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Erie, on February 28, 1943, the son of the late Arthur and Emma DeDad Schwindt.
A 1962 graduate of Academy High School, David retired from GTE after 30 years of service, and along with his brother Pat, started Schwindt Brothers Landscaping and Snow Plowing. He most recently had been working at the Downing Golf Course for the City of Erie.
David was very active in the Shriners, and in 2005, served as Potentate of the Zem Zem Shrine. During that year he was able to accomplish many new activities and a lot of firsts for the Shrine. He also loved his Tuesdays and Thursdays at the club with his "Shrine Buddies." David also was the past president of the Erie Co. Shrine Club (ECSC), the Shriner's Cycle Corps, and the Nuova Aurora Club, as well as having memberships in many other local organizations. He was a member of Elevate Church and also enjoyed John Wayne movies and watching football. In 2016, he was recognized for saving the life of a young child.
Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by his six brothers, Chet, Bob, Donald, Larry, Tom, and Art Schwindt; and two sisters, Marilyn Mills and Geraldine Nowaski.
David is survived by his wife of 25 years, Nancy Sell Schwindt, whom he married on July 21, 1994, in Las Vegas, Nev.; and children, Stephanie Kosack Hess (Joe), Dana Kosack, Daniel Signani (Matthew) and Scott Kosack (Danielle). He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Jessica Hess, Mikayla Hess, Nicholas Huggler, Isabella Will, Mia Will, Landyn DeForest, Mylie DeForest, Andrew Kosack and Giada Kosack. He is further survived by his brother, Patrick Schwindt (Judy) of Phoenix, Ariz.; along with many nieces and nephews
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., at which time Funeral Services will be held. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 10, 2019