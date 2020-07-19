David L. Van Buskirk, age 74, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Erie.
He was born in Erie on November 24, 1945, a son of the late George and Louise (Noak) Van Buskirk.
David graduated from Strong Vincent High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He also served 36 years in the Erie Police Department followed by service at Erie International Police Department. Additionally, he worked many years part time for RELCO.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jeanette (Haaf) Van Buskirk, a daughter, Paula Van Buskirk, a son, Scott Van Buskirk, grandsons, Collin Van Buskirk and Cole Shenk and a brother, Louis Van Buskirk.
Friends may call at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 3 p.m. until the time of service there at 6 p.m. with Reverend Mark O'Hern officiating.
Inurnment will be in Whispering Pines Cremation Garden.
Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospital
, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
