David Leroy Reeger, age 57, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, at his home, on August 12, 2019.
He was born in Erie, on April 24, 1962, a son of the late Clifford and Annabelle Gill Reeger.
David attended Strong Vincent High School before joining the United States Army, where he served his country for eight years. After his time in the Army, he began to work at Erie Coke, where he worked for 26 years as a Plant Engineer Manager. David loved to golf, hunt and enjoy the outdoors, especially on his Harley motorcycle.
He is survived by his siblings, Clifford Reeger (Kathy), Dennis James (Dana), Denise Reeger (Steve), and Raleigh Reeger. David is further survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Reeger.
Friends and relatives are invited to call on the family at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 25, 2019