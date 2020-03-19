|
|
David M. Berchtold, age 83, died at Westlake Woods Assisted Living, on Sunday March 15, 2020.
He was born in Erie, on October 17, 1936, a son of the late Philip and Mildred (Liebel) Berchtold.
He graduated from Tech Memorial High School, class of 1956. Dave proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1956 until 1959 before returning home to Erie, where he worked for more than 40 years and raised his family.
Dave worked primarily in industry at the former Specialty Packaging in Erie and U.S. Can in Youngstown, Ohio as a metal lithographer and also in various maintenance roles until his retirement in 2002.
Dave loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting, but more than anything in life he loved family, particularly his two boys, their wives and his grandchildren and spouses.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers Joseph, Robert, Gilbert, Charles and Fred along with three sisters Catherine, Margaret, and Helen. Dave was also preceded in death by his longtime companion Betty Wells and his beagle Shiloh.
He is survived by two sons and their wives Brian and Brenda, Scott and Wendy Berchtold, also his grandsons Kyle and Brandon Berchtold and granddaughters Brittany (Michael) Redditt and Ashlee Snyder. He is further survived by his final sibling James Berchtold and his wife Valerie. Additionally, Dave is survived by many, many nieces and nephews.
A special "thank you" is extended to all the caring staff of Westlake Woods Assisted Living and the loving support of all who provided care from UPMC Hamot Hospice Care.
Private arrangements were entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th St. Erie, PA 16502.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 19, 2020