David M. Little, age 74, of Meadville, Pa., passed away on November 21, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on June 8, 1946 to Alice and John Brecht and John and Georgia Little.
Dave was a past avid member of Randolph Fire Department for several years. He loved car races. He played Santa for over 35 years. He loved woodworking. He loved driving around in his ice cream truck and he loved getting a special meal from Linesville Methodist Church once a month. He loved his family with all his heart. He had several extra kids and grandkids that he loved as his own. Everywhere he went, he talked to anyone and everyone. He loved to make people laugh and smile. He had such a big heart and would help anyone and loved with all his heart. He has touched so many people's hearts in his 74 years.
He is survived by his wife whom he has been separated from for nine years, Lorrie Little; his children, CaSandra (Cassie) Green and her husband, Brad, Shelly Shaulis and her boyfriend, Sam Shupe, David Little and his wife, Brandy, Aaron Little and his wife, Heather, Bryan Little and his wife, Rachel and JoeBob Reibel and his wife, Heather; grandchildren, Ashleigh Shaulis, Stephanie Shaulis, Emily Little and her boyfriend, Jesse Dashner, Christian Little, Korjonn Henderson, Shayla Little and her fiancé, Cameron Stacey, L.K. Green, Brandon Green, Jamie Clevenger, Lucus Little, Carlene Little, Makenna Reibel, Kendelyn Reibel and Kolton Reibel; great-grandchildren, Taylor McGrath and Lyndon Cleary; fur granddogs, Luna, Ondraious and Smokey; siblings, Nancy Little, Terri Linsenbigler and her husband, Thomas, Rich Little, Bob Little, Jim Brecht, Marge Lowes and her husband, Stephen, Diane Little, Monica McCann Songer, John Little, John George and Kathy Milosh Ryden and several nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by all of his parents; his brother, Chuck Little, his nephew, Dennis Thomas and his ex-wife, Marge Boudreau.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for around Dave's 75th Birthday.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, PA 16335.
