David M. Zewe of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home surrounded in love by his family. He was 69.
Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., son of Dorothy Houpt Zewe and the late Robert J. Zewe, he has been a Lower Makefield resident for the past 28 years.
He was a graduate of Cathedral Preparatory School in Erie, Pa. in 1969. He went on to graduate from Edinboro University, Edinboro, Pa. where he also received his master's degree. David's career success and love of wrestling allowed him to sponsor a scholarship for an Edinboro University wrestler.
David began his career as a science teacher in Erie, Pa. He was a coach for various sports and worked with Special Olympics. He transitioned to the business world where he began working at E.R. Squibb & Sons. He retired in 2007 as the Senior Vice President of Diagnostic Testing Operations for Quest Diagnostics in Teterboro, N.J. In his leisure time, David was an avid golfer and active board member of the Yardley Country Club. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing and boating on Lake Wallenpaupack, as well as golfing at his home on Amelia Island, Fla. He most enjoyed his family time with his wife, five children, their spouses and his 13 grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Caldwell Zewe, four daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Paul Parisi of Leominster, Mass., Kristi and Mike Wolverton of Ambler, Pa., Katie and Matt Sembrot of Morrisville, Pa. and Meghan and Mike Caron of Ambler, Pa., and a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Laura Zewe of Fombell, Pa. He is further survived by his mother, Dorothy Houpt Zewe, two brothers, Michael (Beth) Zewe of Cranesville, Pa. and Joseph (Laura) Zewe of Gibsonia, Pa., as well as two sisters, Mary (Bob) Knorr of Girard, Pa. and Robin (Dan) Dewey of Fairview, Pa. David was also the brother of the late Nancy Pesch.
Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 South Delaware Ave. Yardley, Pa., and on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Avenue, Yardley, Pa. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Edinboro University in name of David M. Zewe.
