Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
(814) 796-2413
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Van Matre Funeral Home
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA
1951 - 2019
David Matthew Guriel Obituary
David Matthew Guriel, age 68, of Waterford, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at UPMC Hamot in Erie. He was born in Erie on April 6, 1951, the son of Matthew Guriel and Emma Sawtelle. On February 6, 1997 he married Ellen Wright and she survives.

David graduated from General McLane High School and Penn State University where he earned a degree in engineering. He retired from Custom Engineering in Erie after many years of employment. He was a member of the American Legion Post #285 in Waterford and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and antique John Deere tractors.

Family survivors include his wife Ellen; daughter Sarah Joint of Waterford; son Brian Guriel and wife Leann of Beavercreek, Ohio; step-son Michael Wright of Pittsfield, Pa.; and step-daughter Tracey Sarvis and husband Jay of Haughton, La.; eleven grandchildren; his mother Emma Sawtelle; sister Carol Vogt and husband Fred; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and may attend the funeral service there on Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Lowell Watkins, brother-in-law, will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in McKean.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Legion Honor Guard or . Condolences may be sent at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2019
