Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Hope Funeral Home
500 E. Hwy 80
Sunnyvale, TX 75182
(972) 226-2111
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
New Hope Funeral Home
500 E. Hwy 80
Sunnyvale, TX 75182
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
New Hope Funeral Home
500 E. Hwy 80
Sunnyvale, TX 75182
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hubler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Merle Hubler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Merle Hubler Obituary
David Merle Hubler, 55, formerly of Erie, Pa. and residing in Forney, Texas, passed on December 2nd, 2019, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Sunnyvale Texas, surrounded by his loving family.

In the end David was a hero, donating his liver, kidneys, and lungs to help save the lives of several others.

David was a graduate of Tech Memorial High School in Erie, Pa. He enjoyed bowling with the HERD group, and movies and TV shows, especially the Golden Girls. He was an outstanding swimmer at the Special Olympics, refining his skills over the years at the Glenwood YMCA.

Dave worked at Loblaws grocery store, then in the Print Shop at the Barber Center and West County Barber Work Shop, all in Erie, Pa. He was a member of the Erie Runners Club, enjoyed the tee shirts, "walking" in the events and the snack at the end of each race.

His father, Dale Hubler, of Ontario, California, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his mother, Janet Zimmerley Hubler of Forney, Texas; his brother, Dr. James Hubler of Washington, Illinois; and his sister, Kathleen Odle of Forney Texas. He has three nieces, Claudia Odle, Ellie Hubler, Ava Hubler; and two nephews, Aidan Odle, and Gannon Hubler.

Visitation and Memorial Services will be held at New Hope Funeral Home in Sunnyvale Texas on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Erie, Pa. Special Olympics.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Hope Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -