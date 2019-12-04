|
David Merle Hubler, 55, formerly of Erie, Pa. and residing in Forney, Texas, passed on December 2nd, 2019, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Sunnyvale Texas, surrounded by his loving family.
In the end David was a hero, donating his liver, kidneys, and lungs to help save the lives of several others.
David was a graduate of Tech Memorial High School in Erie, Pa. He enjoyed bowling with the HERD group, and movies and TV shows, especially the Golden Girls. He was an outstanding swimmer at the Special Olympics, refining his skills over the years at the Glenwood YMCA.
Dave worked at Loblaws grocery store, then in the Print Shop at the Barber Center and West County Barber Work Shop, all in Erie, Pa. He was a member of the Erie Runners Club, enjoyed the tee shirts, "walking" in the events and the snack at the end of each race.
His father, Dale Hubler, of Ontario, California, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his mother, Janet Zimmerley Hubler of Forney, Texas; his brother, Dr. James Hubler of Washington, Illinois; and his sister, Kathleen Odle of Forney Texas. He has three nieces, Claudia Odle, Ellie Hubler, Ava Hubler; and two nephews, Aidan Odle, and Gannon Hubler.
Visitation and Memorial Services will be held at New Hope Funeral Home in Sunnyvale Texas on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Erie, Pa. Special Olympics.
