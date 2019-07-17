|
David Michalski, age 71, passed away on July 15, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Erie, on November 6, 1947, to the late Joseph and Harriett Michalski.
David was a retired Ironworker and member of Erie Local 348. He was a lifetime member of the 3rd Street Polish Falcons Club and a U.S. Navy Veteran. David grew up on the shores of Lake Erie. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and grilling. He was known to share stories of Lake Erie fishing and hunting camp good times.
David is survived by his sons Matthew Michalski (Jill) of San Diego, Calif. and Keith Michalski of San Francisco, Calif., his daughter Stephanie Marquardt (David) of Atlanta, Ga., his beloved and dedicated companion Darlene Smith of Erie, brothers Joe Michalski (Connie) of Girard, Alan Michalski (Donna) of Erie, and Chris Michalski (Mary) of Millcreek, and his sister MaryJo Michalski of Erie.
Family and friends are invited to attend David's visitation on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th Street, from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Burial will be private.
Family and friends are also invited to the Polish Falcons Club, 431 E. 3rd Street, following the service, for a toast and remembrance.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 17, 2019